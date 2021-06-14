Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HESM. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $26.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $651.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.73. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $26.47.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.17%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,793 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $79,804.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,895 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $39,870.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,702.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,729 shares of company stock worth $3,614,910 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 648,239 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after buying an additional 601,762 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,672,000. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,621,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

