Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HESM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

NYSE:HESM opened at $26.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $651.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $39,870.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,702.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,910 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.