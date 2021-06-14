HEXO’s (HEXO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

HEXO (TSE:HEXO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, MKM Partners lifted their price target on HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE HEXO traded down C$0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,258. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.77. HEXO has a 12-month low of C$3.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

