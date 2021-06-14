HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 56,128 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition stock. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. HH&L Acquisition makes up about 0.6% of Infini Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Infini Master Fund owned about 0.82% of HH&L Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

