Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is Makena Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,932 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide accounts for 2.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,811,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,466 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

HLT traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $128.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

