Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $12.21

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.21, but opened at $12.60. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 1,410 shares changing hands.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -53.30 and a beta of -0.11.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $19,274,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

