Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Hits $148.77 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $148.77 million and $6.10 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hive has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000170 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000553 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001747 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 411,325,203 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

