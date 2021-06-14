HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,953 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of HollyFrontier worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,637,000 after buying an additional 1,099,891 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $353,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.80. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.92.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.