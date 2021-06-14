Holo Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Billion (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Holo has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $188.19 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00060733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.14 or 0.00788865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.32 or 0.07964080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00083325 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

