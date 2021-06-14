HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,385 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of HomeStreet worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMST shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

HMST opened at $43.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.01. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

