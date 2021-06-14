Honest Hits Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Honest has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $29,945.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Honest has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00061560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00165873 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00185212 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.50 or 0.01048486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,137.99 or 0.99844359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.