Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $42,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

