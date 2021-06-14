HOQU 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $426,569.77 and approximately $1.12 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00023383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00797412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00083561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.59 or 0.07917042 BTC.

About HOQU

HQX is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

