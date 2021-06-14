HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HOQU has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $452,090.08 and $1.18 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.58 or 0.00792320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00084471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.72 or 0.07975002 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.