Horizon Protocol Price Down 23.9% This Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $119,322.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00055038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00159793 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00183052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.57 or 0.01032026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,514.28 or 0.99890927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.