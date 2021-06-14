Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells $798,959.70 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,661. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

