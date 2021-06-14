H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 190.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 842,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,309 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.46% of H&R Block worth $18,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 122.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $26.19 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

