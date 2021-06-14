HSBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLRS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

NYSE VLRS opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after buying an additional 200,620 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $4,434,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

