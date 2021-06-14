HSBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $3,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

