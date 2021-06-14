Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Acquired by Ocean Arete Ltd.

Ocean Arete Ltd. increased its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Huazhu Group comprises 2.9% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

HTHT traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.66. 3,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.01.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

