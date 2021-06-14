Hub Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,192 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,358% compared to the average volume of 219 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,003. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.54. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,513,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,376 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

