Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.32

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 34574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -742.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 50,568 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 457,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

