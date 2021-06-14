Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HPP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $29.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -742.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,220,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $103,015,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after buying an additional 2,942,199 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Investors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $32,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

