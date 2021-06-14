Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Up to $21.11

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.11, but opened at $21.83. Humanigen shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 8,367 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.16.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $295,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,302. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Humanigen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

