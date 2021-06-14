Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Shares Down 1.3%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.54 and last traded at $27.58. Approximately 1,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 31,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,756,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,882,000. Humankind US Stock ETF accounts for about 33.5% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Humankind Investments LLC owned 70.13% of Humankind US Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

