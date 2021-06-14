Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,153,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 199,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Huntington Bancshares worth $18,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

HBAN opened at $14.47 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

