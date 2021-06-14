Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,155 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 374,417 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,889,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,428,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HII. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HII stock opened at $221.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

