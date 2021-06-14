Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $221.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.