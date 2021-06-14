Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 11.3% Higher This Week

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $29.45 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $39,540.96 or 1.00159207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00062323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00170009 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00186295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.67 or 0.01068109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.91 or 0.99842435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 37,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.