Huobi Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.56 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and approximately $205.47 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for about $14.60 or 0.00036247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.55 or 0.00793217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.54 or 0.08038943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00084463 BTC.

HT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,074,232 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

