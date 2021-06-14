Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Down 44.8% in May

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Husqvarna AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
