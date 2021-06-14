Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Down 44.8% in May

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Husqvarna AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

