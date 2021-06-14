HYCON Hits Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $262,147.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00081415 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,023,874,684 coins and its circulating supply is 2,673,874,683 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

