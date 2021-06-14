Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Gap Down to $55.29

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.29, but opened at $53.40. Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares last traded at $54.39, with a volume of 2,248 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HYFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -368.60.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $789,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,862,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,229,000. 23.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

