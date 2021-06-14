HyperExchange Reaches Market Cap of $438,055.58 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $438,055.58 and $2,501.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00063049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00164810 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00185519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.79 or 0.01034351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,947.58 or 0.99855989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperExchange Coin Trading

