I-Mab to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for I-Mab in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IMAB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $71.82 on Monday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $84.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

