I/O Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,677.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $8,677.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.00430703 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003395 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016625 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.37 or 0.01090701 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,925,984 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.