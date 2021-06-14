I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $9,207.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.00431480 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003472 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00017015 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.04 or 0.01112965 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,927,283 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

