iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Shares Down 1.1%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.42 and last traded at $57.42. 3,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 1,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on iA Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

