IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,121,000 after purchasing an additional 206,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,006 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $359,110,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after acquiring an additional 167,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $152.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.