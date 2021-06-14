IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $152.86 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

