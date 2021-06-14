IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.84.

IMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$4.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$3.61 and a 1-year high of C$7.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

