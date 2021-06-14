IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. IBEX reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million.

Several research firms have commented on IBEX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,511. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $354.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in IBEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

