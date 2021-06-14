IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.09. IBEX posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBEX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,511. The company has a market cap of $354.52 million and a P/E ratio of -50.74. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.