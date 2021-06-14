Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.33 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.33 million and $166,949.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $36,547.32 or 0.91072823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00061113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00170684 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00188090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.40 or 0.01040117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,964.36 or 0.99587796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002694 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

