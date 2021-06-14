ichi.farm (ICHI) 1-Day Volume Hits $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00063159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00164979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00185411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.63 or 0.01027839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,685.05 or 0.99892281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002665 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

