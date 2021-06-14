ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Reaches $11.74 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00009642 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $11.74 million and approximately $196,607.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00057378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00165864 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00189517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.05 or 0.01035041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,460.31 or 1.00415365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002723 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,020,907 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

