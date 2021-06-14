Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 107.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Ichor worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICHR. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ichor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 557.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ichor by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,460 shares of company stock worth $4,661,424 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

