Idavoll Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $158,485.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and $158,485.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00166406 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00185130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.67 or 0.01029747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,481.65 or 1.00286479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 752,703,475 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.