Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Idena has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $60,425.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00061705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00169808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00185762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.60 or 0.01058016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,725.54 or 1.00168579 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 69,823,681 coins and its circulating supply is 44,062,306 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.