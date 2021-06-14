IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) & Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Financial Analysis

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 1 2 4 0 2.43 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scientific Games currently has a consensus price target of $45.11, indicating a potential downside of 39.58%. Given Scientific Games’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Scientific Games shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games -15.58% N/A -4.62% IDEX Biometrics ASA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $2.72 billion 2.63 -$569.00 million ($3.79) -19.70 IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 229.90 -$26.75 million ($2.25) -9.20

IDEX Biometrics ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scientific Games. Scientific Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEX Biometrics ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases gaming machines; provides gaming operations and licensing arrangements; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery products; designs and manufactures instant games tickets; offers instant products planning, monitoring, management system, warehousing, inventory management, distribution, marketing, and game support functions; supplies player loyalty programs, merchandising services, and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicenses brands for lottery products and lottery-related promotional products. It also provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's SciPlay segment sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards; and third-party branded games and original content through mobile and web platforms. Its Digital segment provides digital gaming, iLottery, and sports betting solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products, and services; software design, development, licensing, maintenance, and support services; Open Platform Systems; and content aggregation platforms. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

